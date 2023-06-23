ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Stock Price Peaks at $27.21 During Trading

The closing price of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) was $27.10 for the day, down -0.33% from the previous closing price of $27.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 823852 shares were traded. MT stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MT now has a Market Capitalization of 22.76B and an Enterprise Value of 27.94B. As of this moment, ArcelorMittal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MT has reached a high of $32.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.72.

Shares Statistics:

MT traded an average of 2.44M shares per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 859.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 644.46M. Insiders hold about 44.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MT as of May 30, 2023 were 5.45M with a Short Ratio of 5.45M, compared to 4.09M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.44, MT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%. The current Payout Ratio is 5.50% for MT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.67, while EPS last year was $4.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.15 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.12. EPS for the following year is $5.37, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $4.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.84B, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.63B and the low estimate is $68.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.