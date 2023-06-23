Are analysts optimistic about Marathon Oil Corporation’s (NYSE:MRO) stock?

The price of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) closed at $22.25 in the last session, down -3.43% from day before closing price of $23.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15067253 shares were traded. MRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 76.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when White Rob L. sold 5,000 shares for $22.85 per share. The transaction valued at 114,250 led to the insider holds 39,344 shares of the business.

Whitehead Dane E sold 90,588 shares of MRO for $2,913,149 on Nov 16. The Executive VP and CFO now owns 182,700 shares after completing the transaction at $32.16 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, TILLMAN LEE M, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $32.49 each. As a result, the insider received 974,691 and left with 886,219 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRO now has a Market Capitalization of 14.23B and an Enterprise Value of 19.91B. As of this moment, Marathon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRO has reached a high of $33.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRO traded on average about 11.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 628.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 615.13M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MRO as of May 30, 2023 were 16.99M with a Short Ratio of 16.99M, compared to 15.18M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MRO is 0.40, which was 0.37 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52. The current Payout Ratio is 9.10% for MRO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:5965 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.78 and $1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $3.82, with 25 analysts recommending between $5.82 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.63B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.44B. As of the current estimate, Marathon Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.3B, an estimated decrease of -29.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.73B, a decrease of -23.00% over than the figure of -$29.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.49B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.04B, down -16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.83B and the low estimate is $6.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.