Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

As of close of business last night, Ares Capital Corporation’s stock clocked out at $18.17, down -2.26% from its previous closing price of $18.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3758707 shares were traded. ARCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARCC’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 16, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when SCHNABEL MICHAEL KORT bought 15,000 shares for $17.84 per share. The transaction valued at 267,600 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

ROLL PENELOPE F bought 3,000 shares of ARCC for $52,320 on Mar 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 60,500 shares after completing the transaction at $17.44 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, ROLL PENELOPE F, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $17.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 52,500 and bolstered with 57,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARCC now has a Market Capitalization of 10.12B. As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCC has reached a high of $20.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARCC traded 3.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 544.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 537.77M. Insiders hold about 1.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.45% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCC as of May 30, 2023 were 19.26M with a Short Ratio of 19.26M, compared to 18.96M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.81, ARCC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.13.

Earnings Estimates

