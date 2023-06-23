As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Trimble Inc. (TRMB) offers stability

After finishing at $50.67 in the prior trading day, Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) closed at $50.51, down -0.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 806515 shares were traded. TRMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRMB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when PAINTER ROBERT G sold 2,500 shares for $51.31 per share. The transaction valued at 128,275 led to the insider holds 217,856 shares of the business.

Large Peter sold 950 shares of TRMB for $48,554 on Mar 08. The Senior Vice President now owns 154 shares after completing the transaction at $51.11 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Dalton James Calvin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $53.20 each. As a result, the insider received 79,808 and left with 1,936 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRMB now has a Market Capitalization of 12.55B and an Enterprise Value of 13.70B. As of this moment, Trimble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRMB has reached a high of $72.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 247.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TRMB as of May 30, 2023 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 1.94M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.16 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $974.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $995.96M to a low estimate of $949.82M. As of the current estimate, Trimble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $941.2M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $983.91M, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $998M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $950.44M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.68B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.