As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Valvoline Inc. (VVV) offers stability

In the latest session, Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) closed at $36.28 down -0.19% from its previous closing price of $36.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1544716 shares were traded. VVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.00.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Valvoline Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Matheys Heidi J. sold 2,546 shares for $38.64 per share. The transaction valued at 98,377 led to the insider holds 37,159 shares of the business.

Matheys Heidi J. sold 5,823 shares of VVV for $205,261 on Apr 04. The SVP, Chief Commercial Officer now owns 37,159 shares after completing the transaction at $35.25 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Gerrald Thomas A. II, who serves as the Senior Vice President and CSCO of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $34.57 each. As a result, the insider received 103,713 and left with 18,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VVV now has a Market Capitalization of 6.03B and an Enterprise Value of 5.53B. As of this moment, Valvoline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VVV has reached a high of $39.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VVV has traded an average of 2.32M shares per day and 3.47M over the past ten days. A total of 171.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.03M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VVV as of May 30, 2023 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 4.00M, compared to 3.23M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VVV is 0.50, from 0.38 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.77.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $1.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $365.28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $372.13M to a low estimate of $358M. As of the current estimate, Valvoline Inc.’s year-ago sales were $957M, an estimated decrease of -61.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $387.71M, an increase of 15.60% over than the figure of -$61.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $395.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $382.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.