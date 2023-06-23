Ashland Inc. (ASH)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

As of close of business last night, Ashland Inc.’s stock clocked out at $83.70, down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $84.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589033 shares were traded. ASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $105 from $104 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Sandler Ricky C bought 224,156 shares for $100.20 per share. The transaction valued at 22,460,431 led to the insider holds 4,083,978 shares of the business.

Sandler Ricky C sold 224,156 shares of ASH for $22,460,431 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 4,083,978 shares after completing the transaction at $100.20 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASH now has a Market Capitalization of 4.42B and an Enterprise Value of 5.47B. As of this moment, Ashland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASH has reached a high of $114.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASH traded 488.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 647.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.16M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASH as of May 30, 2023 were 897.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.90M, compared to 476.34k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.34, ASH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.54. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33. The current Payout Ratio is 32.00% for ASH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 2017 when the company split stock in a 511:250 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.07 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.5 and $5.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.94. EPS for the following year is $6.63, with 12 analysts recommending between $7.61 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $626.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $662M to a low estimate of $612M. As of the current estimate, Ashland Inc.’s year-ago sales were $644M, an estimated decrease of -2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $633.84M, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of -$2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $665.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $610.66M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.39B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $2.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.