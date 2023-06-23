ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Records 0.7 million Shares Traded, Reaches $717.72 High

After finishing at $707.30 in the prior trading day, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) closed at $717.41, up 1.43%. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695554 shares were traded. ASML stock price reached its highest trading level at $717.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $700.35.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASML by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASML now has a Market Capitalization of 278.35B and an Enterprise Value of 274.95B. As of this moment, ASML’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASML has reached a high of $747.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $363.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 677.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 596.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 972.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 886.02k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 394.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 394.58M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ASML as of May 30, 2023 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.74M, compared to 1.25M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ASML’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.43, compared to 9.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87. The current Payout Ratio is 40.70% for ASML, which recently paid a dividend on May 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 28, 2012 when the company split stock in a 77:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.17 and a low estimate of $4.8, while EPS last year was $3.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.08, with high estimates of $5.33 and low estimates of $4.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.08 and $20.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.6. EPS for the following year is $24.46, with 9 analysts recommending between $26.95 and $22.6.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $7.32B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.32B to a low estimate of $7.32B. As of the current estimate, ASML Holding N.V.’s year-ago sales were $6.02B, an estimated increase of 21.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.37B, an increase of 13.80% less than the figure of $21.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.37B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASML’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.12B, up 26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.41B and the low estimate is $29.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.