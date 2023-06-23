BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) was $45.91 for the day, down -0.86% from the previous closing price of $46.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2939424 shares were traded. BWA stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BWA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $50 from $49 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Demmerle Stefan sold 5,000 shares for $47.61 per share. The transaction valued at 238,050 led to the insider holds 177,614 shares of the business.

Fadool Joseph F. sold 210 shares of BWA for $9,818 on May 30. The Vice President now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $46.70 per share. On May 26, another insider, Fadool Joseph F., who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 631 shares for $47.16 each. As a result, the insider received 29,744 and left with 210 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BWA now has a Market Capitalization of 10.85B and an Enterprise Value of 14.35B. As of this moment, BorgWarner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BWA has reached a high of $51.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.22.

Shares Statistics:

BWA traded an average of 2.42M shares per day over the past three months and 3.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 234.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 232.91M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BWA as of May 30, 2023 were 5.95M with a Short Ratio of 5.95M, compared to 6.47M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.88%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, BWA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 16.60% for BWA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 16, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.33 and $4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.98. EPS for the following year is $5.83, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.75 and $5.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.54B to a low estimate of $4.26B. As of the current estimate, BorgWarner Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.76B, an estimated increase of 15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.44B, an increase of 9.30% less than the figure of $15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.27B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BWA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.8B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.91B and the low estimate is $17.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.