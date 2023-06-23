Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Records 1.3 million Shares Traded, Reaches $54.33 High

After finishing at $54.18 in the prior trading day, Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) closed at $52.30, down -3.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1303100 shares were traded. BXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BXP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Otteni Peter V sold 10,463 shares for $54.60 per share. The transaction valued at 571,269 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Einiger Carol B. bought 10,000 shares of BXP for $474,100 on May 26. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $47.41 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, LUSTIG MATTHEW J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $52.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 529,200 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BXP now has a Market Capitalization of 8.50B and an Enterprise Value of 22.74B. As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXP has reached a high of $94.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 156.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BXP as of May 30, 2023 were 9.41M with a Short Ratio of 9.41M, compared to 8.45M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 8.20%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BXP’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.92, compared to 3.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.85.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by BP p.l.c. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $89.14, with high estimates of $168.26 and low estimates of $60.90.

