Box Inc. (BOX) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) closed at $28.92 in the last session, up 1.87% from day before closing price of $28.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1764677 shares were traded. BOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.09.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BOX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $24 from $28 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when LAZAR JACK R sold 5,000 shares for $29.95 per share. The transaction valued at 149,750 led to the insider holds 21,555 shares of the business.

Smith Dylan C sold 13,000 shares of BOX for $376,454 on Jun 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,507,900 shares after completing the transaction at $28.96 per share. On May 10, another insider, Smith Dylan C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $27.29 each. As a result, the insider received 354,718 and left with 1,520,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.11B and an Enterprise Value of 4.61B. As of this moment, Box’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 225.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOX has reached a high of $34.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BOX traded on average about 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 144.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.00M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BOX as of May 30, 2023 were 7.95M with a Short Ratio of 7.95M, compared to 7.76M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.49% and a Short% of Float of 7.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.92 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $261.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $261.91M to a low estimate of $260.7M. As of the current estimate, Box Inc.’s year-ago sales were $246.01M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $990.87M, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.