Brookfield Corporation (BN) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) closed at $31.78 down -2.00% from its previous closing price of $32.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2253815 shares were traded. BN stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.43.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brookfield Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 50,256 shares for $11.94 per share. The transaction valued at 599,805 led to the insider holds 21,054,667 shares of the business.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 24,744 shares of BN for $295,988 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 21,104,923 shares after completing the transaction at $11.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BN now has a Market Capitalization of 50.59B and an Enterprise Value of 256.20B. As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BN has reached a high of $44.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BN has traded an average of 2.20M shares per day and 1.89M over the past ten days. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 12.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BN as of May 30, 2023 were 19.4M with a Short Ratio of 19.40M, compared to 10.5M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BN is 0.28, from 0.49 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.85 and $3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.8. EPS for the following year is $4.71, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.08 and $4.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $31.05B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $31.05B to a low estimate of $31.05B. As of the current estimate, Brookfield Corporation’s year-ago sales were $31B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.92B, an increase of 8.90% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.92B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $122.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $122.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.28B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $123.35B and the low estimate is $123.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.