Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $8.41

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) closed the day trading at $325.91 down -0.87% from the previous closing price of $328.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 770585 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 92.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Rutledge Thomas sold 30,000 shares for $383.64 per share. The transaction valued at 11,509,350 led to the insider holds 17,493 shares of the business.

Miron Steven A bought 2,500 shares of CHTR for $960,875 on Jan 31. The Director now owns 9,173 shares after completing the transaction at $384.35 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Zinterhofer Eric Louis, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 27,202 shares for $374.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,174,605 and bolstered with 46,901 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHTR now has a Market Capitalization of 49.51B and an Enterprise Value of 147.24B. As of this moment, Charter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHTR has reached a high of $496.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $297.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 338.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 355.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHTR traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHTR traded about 1.04M shares per day. A total of 151.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.13M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CHTR as of May 30, 2023 were 8.83M with a Short Ratio of 8.83M, compared to 9.13M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.86% and a Short% of Float of 8.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.36 and a low estimate of $6.64, while EPS last year was $8.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.41, with high estimates of $10.11 and low estimates of $6.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $37.34 and $27.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $32.41. EPS for the following year is $39.02, with 21 analysts recommending between $48.86 and $31.77.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $13.84B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.01B to a low estimate of $13.68B. As of the current estimate, Charter Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.6B, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.82B, an increase of 1.00% less than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.69B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.02B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.19B and the low estimate is $55.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.