Citigroup Inc. (C) Stocks Reach New Highs at $46.63 During Trading Session

After finishing at $47.41 in the prior trading day, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) closed at $46.63, down -1.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11838489 shares were traded. C stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of C by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on December 08, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Turek Zdenek sold 12,000 shares for $49.87 per share. The transaction valued at 598,440 led to the insider holds 155,979 shares of the business.

Wechter Sara sold 2,950 shares of C for $149,772 on Feb 21. The Head of Human Resources now owns 82,779 shares after completing the transaction at $50.77 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, COLE TITILOPE, who serves as the CEO, Legacy Franchises of the company, sold 11,903 shares for $51.10 each. As a result, the insider received 608,303 and left with 65,764 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, C now has a Market Capitalization of 92.30B. As of this moment, Citigroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, C has reached a high of $54.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.94B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.93B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for C as of May 30, 2023 were 26.3M with a Short Ratio of 26.30M, compared to 30.51M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, C’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.04, compared to 2.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.34. The current Payout Ratio is 28.30% for C, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.93 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was $2.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.72 and $5.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.19. EPS for the following year is $6.36, with 22 analysts recommending between $7.1 and $5.05.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $19.89B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.53B to a low estimate of $19.3B. As of the current estimate, Citigroup Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.64B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.28B, an increase of 5.70% over than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.79B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for C’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.34B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.76B and the low estimate is $73.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.