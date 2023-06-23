Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Stocks Reach New Highs at $53.57 During Trading Session

After finishing at $54.01 in the prior trading day, Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) closed at $53.57, down -0.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 811850 shares were traded. CGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.16.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CGNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $44 from $41 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when ALIAS PATRICK sold 4,375 shares for $49.53 per share. The transaction valued at 216,676 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

ALIAS PATRICK sold 600 shares of CGNX for $29,700 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $49.50 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, KRANTZ THEODOR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 854 shares for $48.04 each. As a result, the insider received 41,026 and left with 35,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGNX now has a Market Capitalization of 9.32B and an Enterprise Value of 8.98B. As of this moment, Cognex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGNX has reached a high of $58.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 745.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 846.64k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 172.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CGNX as of May 30, 2023 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 3.79M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CGNX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.27, compared to 0.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.40. The current Payout Ratio is 26.90% for CGNX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $238.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $244.42M to a low estimate of $229.46M. As of the current estimate, Cognex Corporation’s year-ago sales were $274.63M, an estimated decrease of -13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.81M, an increase of 19.60% over than the figure of -$13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $265.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $960.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $852.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $924.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $852M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.