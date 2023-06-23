Consensus estimates for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s stock clocked out at $67.97, down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $68.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2524663 shares were traded. AAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AAP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Pertz Douglas A bought 4,575 shares for $66.02 per share. The transaction valued at 302,058 led to the insider holds 12,831 shares of the business.

Pertz Douglas A bought 1,570 shares of AAP for $100,088 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 8,256 shares after completing the transaction at $63.75 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Hilson Joan M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 388 shares for $64.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,933 and bolstered with 388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.08B and an Enterprise Value of 8.03B. As of this moment, Advance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAP has reached a high of $212.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 140.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AAP traded 2.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.16% stake in the company. Shares short for AAP as of May 30, 2023 were 2.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.94M, compared to 2.16M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.94% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.00, AAP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 66.70% for AAP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $3.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $2.32 and low estimates of $1.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.3 and $5.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.97. EPS for the following year is $6.9, with 23 analysts recommending between $8.36 and $4.98.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $2.67B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.69B to a low estimate of $2.61B. As of the current estimate, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.67B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.15B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.71B and the low estimate is $11.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.