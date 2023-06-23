Consensus estimates for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock clocked out at $8.62, up 1.06% from its previous closing price of $8.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3943929 shares were traded. UMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UMC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, HSBC Securities on April 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Reduce and sets its target price to $6.46 from $6.80 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UMC now has a Market Capitalization of 21.75B and an Enterprise Value of 17.42B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UMC has reached a high of $8.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UMC traded 6.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.25B. Shares short for UMC as of May 30, 2023 were 53.88M with a Short Ratio of 53.88M, compared to 48.71M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.60, UMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.59. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 42.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.31. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for UMC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1045:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.77B. As of the current estimate, United Microelectronics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.42B, an estimated decrease of -26.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.91B, a decrease of -19.60% over than the figure of -$26.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.85B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.08B, down -17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.08B and the low estimate is $7.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.