Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $93.69 in the prior trading day, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) closed at $92.26, down -1.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 576899 shares were traded. CBRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CBRL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 91.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 303.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBRL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.08B and an Enterprise Value of 3.21B. As of this moment, Cracker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBRL has reached a high of $121.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 531.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 687.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 22.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.78M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBRL as of May 30, 2023 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 2.51M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.35% and a Short% of Float of 13.52%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CBRL’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.20, compared to 5.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 122.40% for CBRL, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 21, 1993 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.02 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $1.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.7 and $5.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.35. EPS for the following year is $6.51, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.57 and $5.92.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $844.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $846.9M to a low estimate of $842.5M. As of the current estimate, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s year-ago sales were $830.4M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.27B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.69B and the low estimate is $3.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.