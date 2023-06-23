Crescent Energy Company (CRGY)’s EPS estimates by 3 analysts

As of close of business last night, Crescent Energy Company’s stock clocked out at $9.92, down -1.00% from its previous closing price of $10.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517468 shares were traded. CRGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRGY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 575.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Rockecharlie David C. bought 4,000 shares for $10.14 per share. The transaction valued at 40,560 led to the insider holds 45,000 shares of the business.

Falk Todd bought 350 shares of CRGY for $3,490 on Jun 12. The insider now owns 2,850 shares after completing the transaction at $9.97 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Rockecharlie David C., who serves as the insider of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $10.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,560 and bolstered with 41,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRGY now has a Market Capitalization of 484.58M and an Enterprise Value of 1.79B. As of this moment, Crescent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRGY has reached a high of $18.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRGY traded 396.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 416.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 166.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGY as of May 30, 2023 were 6.53M with a Short Ratio of 6.53M, compared to 5.84M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.50% and a Short% of Float of 16.95%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.63, CRGY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.83 and $2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.95. EPS for the following year is $3.45, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $490.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $496M to a low estimate of $481M. As of the current estimate, Crescent Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $908.43M, an estimated decrease of -46.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $577.32M, a decrease of -13.40% over than the figure of -$46.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $609M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $543M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.06B, down -26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.79B and the low estimate is $2.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.