Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) expected to report EPS of $Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the current quarter

In the latest session, Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) closed at $12.04 down -4.14% from its previous closing price of $12.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3568445 shares were traded. DEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.97.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Douglas Emmett Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $15 from $13 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when SIMON WILLIAM E JR bought 10,000 shares for $12.42 per share. The transaction valued at 124,186 led to the insider holds 91,000 shares of the business.

SIMON WILLIAM E JR bought 13,200 shares of DEI for $247,236 on Sep 28. The Director now owns 81,000 shares after completing the transaction at $18.73 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Wang Shirley, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 284,000 shares for $21.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,012,280 and bolstered with 284,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.13B and an Enterprise Value of 7.03B. As of this moment, Douglas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 62.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEI has reached a high of $23.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DEI has traded an average of 3.64M shares per day and 6.17M over the past ten days. A total of 175.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.28M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DEI as of May 30, 2023 were 18.87M with a Short Ratio of 18.87M, compared to 14.78M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.11% and a Short% of Float of 16.16%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DEI is 0.76, from 0.94 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.83.

Earnings Estimates

There are Deere & Company different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $162.13, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $119.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Energy and $Consumer Cyclical for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Consumer Cyclical. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.