Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The price of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) closed at $14.17 in the last session, down -1.46% from day before closing price of $14.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631444 shares were traded. DEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.98.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DEA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.34B and an Enterprise Value of 2.55B. As of this moment, Easterly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 83.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEA has reached a high of $20.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DEA traded on average about 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 693.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.47M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DEA as of May 30, 2023 were 6.29M with a Short Ratio of 6.29M, compared to 6.3M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.73% and a Short% of Float of 9.65%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DEA is 1.06, which was 1.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.33.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $71.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.59M to a low estimate of $69.01M. As of the current estimate, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.76M, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.66M, a decrease of -5.60% less than the figure of -$2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.33M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $276.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.61M, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $295.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $299.65M and the low estimate is $288.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.