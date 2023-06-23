Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $78.42

As of close of business last night, Eastman Chemical Company’s stock clocked out at $78.42, down -1.25% from its previous closing price of $79.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 773249 shares were traded. EMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.42.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EMN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $91.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when McAlindon Julie A. sold 1,900 shares for $86.89 per share. The transaction valued at 165,091 led to the insider holds 2,877 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EMN now has a Market Capitalization of 9.46B and an Enterprise Value of 14.51B. As of this moment, Eastman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMN has reached a high of $102.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EMN traded 902.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 988.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.16M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EMN as of May 30, 2023 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 1.99M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.10, EMN has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.10. The current Payout Ratio is 68.00% for EMN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 03, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.23 and a low estimate of $1.9, while EPS last year was $2.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.26, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.71 and $7.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.89. EPS for the following year is $9, with 21 analysts recommending between $9.77 and $7.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $2.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.79B to a low estimate of $2.47B. As of the current estimate, Eastman Chemical Company’s year-ago sales were $2.78B, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.72B, an increase of 5.80% over than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.56B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.58B, down -3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.16B and the low estimate is $9.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.