EPR Properties (EPR) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $44.09

As of close of business last night, EPR Properties’s stock clocked out at $44.09, down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $44.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691729 shares were traded. EPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EPR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.34B and an Enterprise Value of 6.29B. As of this moment, EPR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPR has reached a high of $55.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EPR traded 512.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 510.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.84M. Insiders hold about 1.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EPR as of May 30, 2023 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.73M, compared to 3.69M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 5.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.30, EPR has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $150.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $172.99M to a low estimate of $143.2M. As of the current estimate, EPR Properties’s year-ago sales were $142.88M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.72M, an increase of 4.30% less than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.87M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $679.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $550.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $594.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $658.03M, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $603.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $705.48M and the low estimate is $553.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.