Equinix Inc. (EQIX) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) was $746.99 for the day, down -2.74% from the previous closing price of $768.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$21.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 638273 shares were traded. EQIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $758.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $737.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EQIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when MORANDI BRANDI GALVIN sold 4,835 shares for $748.64 per share. The transaction valued at 3,619,661 led to the insider holds 15,608 shares of the business.

TAYLOR KEITH D sold 1,000 shares of EQIX for $753,440 on Jun 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 23,177 shares after completing the transaction at $753.44 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Lin Jonathan, who serves as the EVP, GM, Data Center Services of the company, sold 75 shares for $748.31 each. As a result, the insider received 56,123 and left with 4,562 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQIX now has a Market Capitalization of 71.83B and an Enterprise Value of 86.20B. As of this moment, Equinix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 84.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 70.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQIX has reached a high of $792.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $494.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 730.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 675.14.

Shares Statistics:

EQIX traded an average of 441.00K shares per day over the past three months and 560.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EQIX as of May 30, 2023 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 1.62M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 12.71, EQIX has a forward annual dividend rate of 13.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73. The current Payout Ratio is 140.00% for EQIX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 30, 2002 when the company split stock in a 1:32 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.35 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $2.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.1, with high estimates of $2.36 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.9 and $7.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.03. EPS for the following year is $10.62, with 17 analysts recommending between $14.48 and $7.97.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.03B to a low estimate of $1.94B. As of the current estimate, Equinix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.82B, an estimated increase of 10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.08B, an increase of 13.10% over than the figure of $10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.26B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.2B and the low estimate is $8.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.