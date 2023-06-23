Equity Residential (EQR)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Equity Residential’s stock clocked out at $64.18, down -2.03% from its previous closing price of $65.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2269248 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EQR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 181.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 126.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on June 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $68 from $63 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when SHAPIRO MARK S sold 42,435 shares for $61.91 per share. The transaction valued at 2,627,080 led to the insider holds 12,497 shares of the business.

HABEN MARY KAY sold 3,354 shares of EQR for $222,135 on Feb 16. The Director now owns 6,857 shares after completing the transaction at $66.23 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Brackenridge Alexander, who serves as the Executive Vice President & CIO of the company, sold 3,325 shares for $66.28 each. As a result, the insider received 220,381 and left with 33,131 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQR now has a Market Capitalization of 24.82B and an Enterprise Value of 32.35B. As of this moment, Equity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQR has reached a high of $80.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EQR traded 1.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 378.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 371.23M. Insiders hold about 1.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EQR as of May 30, 2023 were 6.15M with a Short Ratio of 6.15M, compared to 6.06M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.54, EQR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.65. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.34. The current Payout Ratio is 102.90% for EQR, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 11, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $715.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $728.22M to a low estimate of $709M. As of the current estimate, Equity Residential’s year-ago sales were $687.03M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $725.28M, an increase of 4.10% less than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $733M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $714.8M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.74B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.1B and the low estimate is $2.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.