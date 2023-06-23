Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Records -3.30% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) was $225.00 for the day, down -3.30% from the previous closing price of $232.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534430 shares were traded. ESS stock price reached its highest trading level at $232.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $223.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ESS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 211.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 238.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Johnson Amal M bought 500 shares for $218.44 per share. The transaction valued at 109,220 led to the insider holds 500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESS now has a Market Capitalization of 14.93B and an Enterprise Value of 20.73B. As of this moment, Essex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESS has reached a high of $300.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $195.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 218.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 222.55.

Shares Statistics:

ESS traded an average of 391.65K shares per day over the past three months and 422.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.98M. Insiders hold about 1.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ESS as of May 30, 2023 were 841.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 1.06M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 8.91, ESS has a forward annual dividend rate of 9.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.07.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.56 and $5.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.26. EPS for the following year is $5.78, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.1 and $5.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $430.71M to a low estimate of $408M. As of the current estimate, Essex Property Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $397.24M, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $418.35M, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $433.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $412.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.