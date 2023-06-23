Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Stocks Hit Low of $91.31 Before Closing at $92.14

In the latest session, Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) closed at $92.14 down -2.63% from its previous closing price of $94.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2838572 shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Etsy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Silverman Josh sold 10,425 shares for $89.24 per share. The transaction valued at 930,321 led to the insider holds 14,674 shares of the business.

Silverman Josh sold 10,425 shares of ETSY for $910,424 on May 24. The President & CEO now owns 14,674 shares after completing the transaction at $87.33 per share. On May 10, another insider, Silverman Josh, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 20,850 shares for $94.54 each. As a result, the insider received 1,971,154 and left with 114,674 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETSY now has a Market Capitalization of 11.67B and an Enterprise Value of 13.02B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $149.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ETSY has traded an average of 3.30M shares per day and 3.42M over the past ten days. A total of 124.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.34M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.74% stake in the company. Shares short for ETSY as of May 30, 2023 were 13.54M with a Short Ratio of 13.54M, compared to 14.2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.98% and a Short% of Float of 12.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.4. EPS for the following year is $3.11, with 24 analysts recommending between $4.94 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $619.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $633M to a low estimate of $590M. As of the current estimate, Etsy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $585.13M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $638.16M, an increase of 13.10% over than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $664.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $599.28M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.