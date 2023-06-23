Examining Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) closed at $35.42 down -3.70% from its previous closing price of $36.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3672406 shares were traded. OVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ovintiv Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 329.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Zemljak Renee Ellen sold 70,424 shares for $46.40 per share. The transaction valued at 3,267,674 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Mayson Howard John sold 3,000 shares of OVV for $136,860 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 21,403 shares after completing the transaction at $45.62 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Zemljak Renee Ellen, who serves as the EVP, Midstream, Mrktg & Fndmtl of the company, sold 610 shares for $55.12 each. As a result, the insider received 33,623 and left with 71,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OVV now has a Market Capitalization of 10.16B and an Enterprise Value of 14.81B. As of this moment, Ovintiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OVV has reached a high of $59.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OVV has traded an average of 4.06M shares per day and 8.38M over the past ten days. A total of 244.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 241.69M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OVV as of May 30, 2023 were 6.88M with a Short Ratio of 6.88M, compared to 7.61M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OVV is 1.20, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.05. The current Payout Ratio is 5.80% for OVV, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

