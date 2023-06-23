EXPD (Expeditors International of Washington Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) closed at $114.60 down -0.97% from its previous closing price of $115.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 946722 shares were traded. EXPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $107.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Musser Jeffrey S sold 30,041 shares for $111.30 per share. The transaction valued at 3,343,602 led to the insider holds 116,587 shares of the business.

Dickerman Jeffrey F sold 1,608 shares of EXPD for $189,567 on May 08. The Senior VP/Gen Counsel/Corp Sec now owns 5,484 shares after completing the transaction at $117.89 per share. On May 05, another insider, POWELL BRADLEY S, who serves as the Senior VP – CFO of the company, sold 12,138 shares for $118.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,432,454 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXPD now has a Market Capitalization of 17.68B and an Enterprise Value of 15.85B. As of this moment, Expeditors’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPD has reached a high of $120.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXPD has traded an average of 1.25M shares per day and 1.38M over the past ten days. A total of 154.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.63M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPD as of May 30, 2023 were 10.76M with a Short Ratio of 10.76M, compared to 9.15M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.04% and a Short% of Float of 9.60%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EXPD is 1.38, from 1.34 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.18. The current Payout Ratio is 17.40% for EXPD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $2.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.02 and $5.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.48. EPS for the following year is $5.25, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.91 and $4.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.75B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3B to a low estimate of $2.49B. As of the current estimate, Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.6B, an estimated decrease of -40.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.82B, a decrease of -35.30% over than the figure of -$40.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.53B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.07B, down -35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.37B and the low estimate is $9.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.