F5 Inc. (FFIV) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) was $144.86 for the day, down -0.55% from the previous closing price of $145.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516520 shares were traded. FFIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FFIV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on April 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $140 from $166 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when WHITE ANA MARIA sold 170 shares for $150.34 per share. The transaction valued at 25,558 led to the insider holds 37,728 shares of the business.

Locoh-Donou Francois sold 2,201 shares of FFIV for $322,116 on Jun 05. The President, CEO & Director now owns 108,337 shares after completing the transaction at $146.35 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL, who serves as the EVP, Worldwide Sales of the company, sold 279 shares for $147.77 each. As a result, the insider received 41,228 and left with 14,648 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFIV now has a Market Capitalization of 8.81B and an Enterprise Value of 8.36B. As of this moment, F5’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIV has reached a high of $174.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $127.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 141.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.89.

Shares Statistics:

FFIV traded an average of 589.21K shares per day over the past three months and 585.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.68M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.18% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIV as of May 30, 2023 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.97M, compared to 1.89M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.9 and a low estimate of $2.8, while EPS last year was $2.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.21, with high estimates of $3.4 and low estimates of $3.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.23 and $10.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.05. EPS for the following year is $12.54, with 15 analysts recommending between $13.24 and $12.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $701.1M to a low estimate of $694.33M. As of the current estimate, F5 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $674.49M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $700.69M, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $720.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $672.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.