Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.26, down -9.15% from its previous closing price of $5.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3265130 shares were traded. FATE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FATE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Xu Yuan sold 3,460 shares for $5.58 per share. The transaction valued at 19,307 led to the insider holds 9,934 shares of the business.

Redmile Group, LLC bought 256,639 shares of FATE for $1,586,029 on Apr 21. The Director now owns 13,135,758 shares after completing the transaction at $6.18 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, Redmile Group, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $5.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 119,800 and bolstered with 12,879,119 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FATE now has a Market Capitalization of 569.65M and an Enterprise Value of 268.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FATE has reached a high of $37.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FATE traded 2.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.67M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.35% stake in the company. Shares short for FATE as of May 30, 2023 were 29.12M with a Short Ratio of 29.12M, compared to 28.08M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29.59% and a Short% of Float of 37.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$2, with 21 analysts recommending between -$1.2 and -$3.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $5.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.6M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.55M, an estimated decrease of -70.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $960k, a decrease of -93.60% less than the figure of -$70.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500k.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FATE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $79.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $66.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.3M, down -30.50% from the average estimate.