Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

As of close of business last night, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s stock clocked out at $53.54, down -0.15% from its previous closing price of $53.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3077438 shares were traded. FIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.77.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FIS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on April 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $75 from $70 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Hoag Erik D sold 3,451 shares for $54.15 per share. The transaction valued at 186,872 led to the insider holds 19,887 shares of the business.

Goldstein Jeffrey A bought 958 shares of FIS for $54,836 on Apr 17. The Director now owns 5,404 shares after completing the transaction at $57.24 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Alemany Ellen R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 783 shares for $57.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,819 and bolstered with 2,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIS now has a Market Capitalization of 31.77B and an Enterprise Value of 49.91B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIS has reached a high of $105.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FIS traded 5.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 592.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 587.96M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FIS as of May 30, 2023 were 8.42M with a Short Ratio of 8.42M, compared to 8.79M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.93, FIS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.43.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 27 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.1 and $5.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.94. EPS for the following year is $6.5, with 32 analysts recommending between $7 and $6.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 23 analysts expect revenue to total $3.71B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.73B to a low estimate of $3.67B. As of the current estimate, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.72B, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.59B, a decrease of -0.60% less than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.4B.

Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.39B and the low estimate is $14.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.