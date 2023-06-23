Fluor Corporation (FLR) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) closed the day trading at $28.46 down -3.13% from the previous closing price of $29.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1271102 shares were traded. FLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on November 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Dillow Stacy L sold 20,000 shares for $30.30 per share. The transaction valued at 606,088 led to the insider holds 75,929 shares of the business.

Breuer James R sold 4,000 shares of FLR for $151,231 on Mar 03. The Group President now owns 41,742 shares after completing the transaction at $37.81 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.21B and an Enterprise Value of 2.89B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLR has reached a high of $38.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLR traded about 1.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLR traded about 1.12M shares per day. A total of 142.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.90M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FLR as of May 30, 2023 were 15.62M with a Short Ratio of 15.62M, compared to 17.28M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.90% and a Short% of Float of 16.06%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for FLR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 01, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.69B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.78B to a low estimate of $3.65B. As of the current estimate, Fluor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.3B, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.88B, an increase of 8.50% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.8B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.74B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.2B and the low estimate is $15.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.