Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Stocks Reach New Highs at $25.43 During Trading Session

After finishing at $25.53 in the prior trading day, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) closed at $25.43, down -0.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510308 shares were traded. FCPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FCPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when MOODY JOHN S sold 7,200 shares for $26.25 per share. The transaction valued at 189,000 led to the insider holds 60,650 shares of the business.

HANSEN DOUGLAS B bought 9,425 shares of FCPT for $250,045 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 54,376 shares after completing the transaction at $26.53 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Lenehan William H, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 7,600 shares for $26.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 198,056 and bolstered with 556,549 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCPT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.22B and an Enterprise Value of 3.19B. As of this moment, Four’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCPT has reached a high of $29.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 459.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 706.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 85.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.00M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FCPT as of May 30, 2023 were 4.61M with a Short Ratio of 4.61M, compared to 4.39M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.30% and a Short% of Float of 7.61%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FCPT’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.35, compared to 1.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.55.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $61.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.11M to a low estimate of $60M. As of the current estimate, Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.42M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.21M, an increase of 11.10% over than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $242.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $246.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $223.19M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $266.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $279.89M and the low estimate is $259M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.