Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Stocks Hit Low of $16.07 Before Closing at $16.52

In the latest session, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) closed at $16.52 up 1.29% from its previous closing price of $16.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1551221 shares were traded. FRSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Freshworks Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, FBN Securities on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Flower Johanna sold 4,700 shares for $15.98 per share. The transaction valued at 75,106 led to the insider holds 18,189 shares of the business.

Taylor Jennifer H sold 4,685 shares of FRSH for $74,913 on Jun 12. The Director now owns 17,816 shares after completing the transaction at $15.99 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, AUSTIN ROXANNE S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,212 shares for $15.76 each. As a result, the insider received 397,341 and left with 133,327 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRSH now has a Market Capitalization of 4.93B and an Enterprise Value of 3.81B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRSH has reached a high of $18.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FRSH has traded an average of 1.83M shares per day and 2.5M over the past ten days. A total of 290.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.33M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FRSH as of May 30, 2023 were 8.03M with a Short Ratio of 8.03M, compared to 7.01M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 4.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $141.34M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $142.1M to a low estimate of $140.86M. As of the current estimate, Freshworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $121.43M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.02M, an increase of 16.50% over than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $152.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $147.91M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $589.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $580.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $585.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $498M, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $693.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $718.16M and the low estimate is $671.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.