Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Decline -0.83% in Day Trading, Closes at $27.53

As of close of business last night, Gentex Corporation’s stock clocked out at $27.53, down -0.83% from its previous closing price of $27.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1421109 shares were traded. GNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GNTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $26 from $24 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when GOODE GARY F sold 4,416 shares for $28.27 per share. The transaction valued at 124,837 led to the insider holds 29,180 shares of the business.

Hollars James A sold 4,416 shares of GNTX for $124,837 on May 19. The Director now owns 36,149 shares after completing the transaction at $28.27 per share. On May 01, another insider, Schaum Richard O, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,424 shares for $27.89 each. As a result, the insider received 151,264 and left with 49,861 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNTX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.49B and an Enterprise Value of 6.25B. As of this moment, Gentex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNTX has reached a high of $30.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GNTX traded 1.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 233.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 232.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GNTX as of May 30, 2023 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 2.82M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, GNTX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 35.94% for GNTX, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $549.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $564.04M to a low estimate of $528.3M. As of the current estimate, Gentex Corporation’s year-ago sales were $463.42M, an estimated increase of 18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $554.63M, an increase of 12.40% less than the figure of $18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $573.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $537.81M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.92B, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.46B and the low estimate is $2.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.