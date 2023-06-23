GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, GoDaddy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $72.57, up 0.06% from its previous closing price of $72.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1053092 shares were traded. GDDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GDDY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on June 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Daddario Nick sold 300 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 22,500 led to the insider holds 20,422 shares of the business.

Bhutani Amanpal Singh sold 3,117 shares of GDDY for $234,920 on Jun 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 275,141 shares after completing the transaction at $75.37 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, McCaffrey Mark, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 812 shares for $75.37 each. As a result, the insider received 61,198 and left with 92,609 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDDY now has a Market Capitalization of 11.18B and an Enterprise Value of 14.26B. As of this moment, GoDaddy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDDY has reached a high of $85.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.28.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GDDY traded 1.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.29M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GDDY as of May 30, 2023 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.97M, compared to 1.68M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.87 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.44 and $2.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $1.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, GoDaddy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B, an increase of 4.70% over than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.09B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.73B and the low estimate is $4.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.