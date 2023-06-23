Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Records 0.61 million Shares Traded, Reaches $20.99 High

After finishing at $21.22 in the prior trading day, Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) closed at $20.74, down -2.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612830 shares were traded. GLNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.59.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $29 from $23 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLNG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.28B and an Enterprise Value of 2.56B. As of this moment, Golar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLNG has reached a high of $30.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 944.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 956.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.89M. Insiders hold about 46.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GLNG as of May 30, 2023 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 1.94M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GLNG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.25, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.18 and $1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $73.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $113M to a low estimate of $61.6M. As of the current estimate, Golar LNG Limited’s year-ago sales were $67.23M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.77M, a decrease of -12.30% less than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $354.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $245.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $293.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $267.74M, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $493.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $707M and the low estimate is $289.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.