Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The price of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) closed at $28.65 in the last session, up 2.58% from day before closing price of $27.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 974852 shares were traded. GO stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Herman Thomas F sold 2,000 shares for $29.15 per share. The transaction valued at 58,306 led to the insider holds 25,400 shares of the business.

Ragatz Erik D. bought 35,000 shares of GO for $979,650 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 329,785 shares after completing the transaction at $27.99 per share. On May 30, another insider, Ragatz Erik D., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $29.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,015,000 and bolstered with 294,785 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.75B and an Enterprise Value of 4.04B. As of this moment, Grocery’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GO has reached a high of $46.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GO traded on average about 897.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 797.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 97.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.83M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GO as of May 30, 2023 were 9.72M with a Short Ratio of 9.72M, compared to 9.43M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.89% and a Short% of Float of 10.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $974.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $979M to a low estimate of $970.1M. As of the current estimate, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $897.66M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $978.79M, an increase of 11.10% over than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $990M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $968.64M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.39B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.