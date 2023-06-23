Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Records -11.06% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE: GPOR) was $95.95 for the day, down -11.06% from the previous closing price of $107.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1521854 shares were traded. GPOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.83.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GPOR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 494.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on May 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $115 from $93 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPOR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94B and an Enterprise Value of 2.56B. As of this moment, Gulfport’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPOR has reached a high of $109.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.02.

Shares Statistics:

GPOR traded an average of 123.79K shares per day over the past three months and 258.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.50M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.27% stake in the company. Shares short for GPOR as of May 30, 2023 were 909.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 969.41k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.91% and a Short% of Float of 11.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.32 and a low estimate of $1.63, while EPS last year was $5.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.72, with high estimates of $4.78 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.75 and $11.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.09. EPS for the following year is $24.69, with 4 analysts recommending between $37.83 and $18.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.