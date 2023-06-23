Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) was $9.44 for the day, down -1.46% from the previous closing price of $9.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594156 shares were traded. MOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.34.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MOMO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on April 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $12.50 from $4.80 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOMO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.81B and an Enterprise Value of 676.10M. As of this moment, Hello’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOMO has reached a high of $10.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.73.

Shares Statistics:

MOMO traded an average of 1.41M shares per day over the past three months and 1.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 188.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.21M. Insiders hold about 5.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MOMO as of May 30, 2023 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.45M, compared to 3.58M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MOMO, which recently paid a dividend on May 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 13, 2011 when the company split stock in a 30:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $426.85M to a low estimate of $417.94M. As of the current estimate, Hello Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $432.18M, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $455.1M, a decrease of -4.50% less than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $458.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $452.34M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, down -3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.