Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Shares Decline by -1.94% to Close at $14.17

As of close of business last night, Hercules Capital Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.17, down -1.94% from its previous closing price of $14.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1411989 shares were traded. HTGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.08.

To gain a deeper understanding of HTGC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Follmann Christian bought 455 shares for $13.73 per share. The transaction valued at 6,247 led to the insider holds 72,634 shares of the business.

Follmann Christian sold 455 shares of HTGC for $6,243 on May 24. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 72,179 shares after completing the transaction at $13.72 per share. On May 08, another insider, CROWELL GAYLE A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,200 shares for $13.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,352 and bolstered with 38,845 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTGC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.06B. As of this moment, Hercules’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Over the past 52 weeks, HTGC has reached a high of $16.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.68.

It appears that HTGC traded 1.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 875.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.50M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HTGC as of May 30, 2023 were 10.54M with a Short Ratio of 10.54M, compared to 10.17M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.40% and a Short% of Float of 7.50%.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.49, HTGC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.67.

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.75.

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $108.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $113M to a low estimate of $100.2M. As of the current estimate, Hercules Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.11M, an estimated increase of 50.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.36M, an increase of 29.80% less than the figure of $50.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $117.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $458.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $408.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $433.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $321.69M, up 34.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $447.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $489.8M and the low estimate is $413.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.