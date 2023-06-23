High and low EPS estimates for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT)’s current quarter

The price of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) closed at $1.41 in the last session, up 2.17% from day before closing price of $1.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581614 shares were traded. GALT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2800.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GALT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 13, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $12 from $9 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when ELDRED KARY bought 1,000 shares for $1.59 per share. The transaction valued at 1,591 led to the insider holds 47,215 shares of the business.

LEWIS JOEL bought 1,000 shares of GALT for $1,520 on Feb 16. The President and CEO now owns 1,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.52 per share. On Jan 25, another insider, ELDRED KARY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,300 shares for $1.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,443 and bolstered with 46,215 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GALT now has a Market Capitalization of 82.22M and an Enterprise Value of 116.70M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GALT has reached a high of $2.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6940, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5677.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GALT traded on average about 47.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 102.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.79M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GALT as of May 30, 2023 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 2.11M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 38.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$1.02, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.02 and -$1.02.