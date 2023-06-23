High and low EPS estimates for Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)’s current quarter

The price of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) closed at $35.17 in the last session, down -1.01% from day before closing price of $35.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550634 shares were traded. VRNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VRNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $40 from $45 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when BODNER DAN sold 29,910 shares for $36.30 per share. The transaction valued at 1,085,733 led to the insider holds 1,070,704 shares of the business.

BODNER DAN sold 7,230 shares of VRNT for $266,570 on Jun 14. The Chairman & CEO now owns 1,100,614 shares after completing the transaction at $36.87 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, MORIAH ELAN, who serves as the President of the company, sold 3,544 shares for $36.87 each. As a result, the insider received 130,667 and left with 101,520 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRNT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.28B and an Enterprise Value of 2.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNT has reached a high of $51.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VRNT traded on average about 465.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 717.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.56M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.46% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNT as of May 30, 2023 were 2.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 2.61M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $2.96, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.11 and $2.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $225.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $228.44M to a low estimate of $222.1M. As of the current estimate, Verint Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $222.9M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $937.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $930M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $934.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $902.25M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $978.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.