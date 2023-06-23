How is The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s (NYSE: PNC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In the latest session, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) closed at $123.44 down -2.54% from its previous closing price of $126.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1686870 shares were traded. PNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on April 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $125 from $157 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Salesky Bryan Scott bought 400 shares for $127.10 per share. The transaction valued at 50,840 led to the insider holds 410 shares of the business.

ALVARADO JOSEPH bought 1,000 shares of PNC for $123,895 on Apr 21. The Director now owns 1,100 shares after completing the transaction at $123.89 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Fallon Kieran John, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $125.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 125,450 and bolstered with 12,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNC now has a Market Capitalization of 50.55B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNC has reached a high of $176.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 145.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PNC has traded an average of 3.77M shares per day and 2.5M over the past ten days. A total of 401.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 396.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PNC as of May 30, 2023 were 7.6M with a Short Ratio of 7.60M, compared to 7.19M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PNC is 6.00, from 6.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.14. The current Payout Ratio is 41.10% for PNC, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 1992 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.57 and a low estimate of $2.97, while EPS last year was $3.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.28, with high estimates of $3.76 and low estimates of $2.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.88 and $12.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.68. EPS for the following year is $13.31, with 23 analysts recommending between $14.88 and $10.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.47B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.54B to a low estimate of $5.4B. As of the current estimate, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.12B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.48B, an increase of 1.40% less than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.31B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.12B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.26B and the low estimate is $21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.