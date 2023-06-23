I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC).

The closing price of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) was $13.28 for the day, down -0.67% from the previous closing price of $13.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 635601 shares were traded. GBDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GBDC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on April 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $12.25 from $14.25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Rival Anita J. bought 8,000 shares for $13.02 per share. The transaction valued at 104,160 led to the insider holds 69,000 shares of the business.

Rival Anita J. bought 10,000 shares of GBDC for $139,150 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 61,000 shares after completing the transaction at $13.91 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBDC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.27B. As of this moment, Golub’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBDC has reached a high of $14.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.29.

Shares Statistics:

GBDC traded an average of 681.50K shares per day over the past three months and 709.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 170.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.51M. Insiders hold about 4.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GBDC as of May 30, 2023 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.31M, compared to 4.99M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.26, GBDC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.09. The current Payout Ratio is 200.10% for GBDC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 12, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1021:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.66 and $1.51.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $153.55M to a low estimate of $146.4M. As of the current estimate, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $95.63M, an estimated increase of 56.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $149.62M, an increase of 25.10% less than the figure of $56.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143.36M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $593.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $573.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $584.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $387.8M, up 50.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $567.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $582.4M and the low estimate is $535.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.