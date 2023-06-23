In the case of Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI), what’s next?

After finishing at $16.64 in the prior trading day, Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) closed at $16.49, down -0.90%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10884269 shares were traded. KMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.47.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KMI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 88.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on March 02, 2023, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when ASHLEY ANTHONY B sold 13,232 shares for $18.14 per share. The transaction valued at 240,030 led to the insider holds 27,826 shares of the business.

Schlosser John W sold 1,500 shares of KMI for $27,660 on Jan 25. The V.P. (President, Terminals) now owns 19,719 shares after completing the transaction at $18.44 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Schlosser John W, who serves as the V.P. (President, Terminals) of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $18.18 each. As a result, the insider received 27,268 and left with 21,219 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMI now has a Market Capitalization of 37.29B and an Enterprise Value of 68.16B. As of this moment, Kinder’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMI has reached a high of $19.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 12.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.96B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KMI as of May 30, 2023 were 40.48M with a Short Ratio of 40.48M, compared to 38M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.07%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KMI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.12, compared to 1.13 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.77. The current Payout Ratio is 98.20% for KMI, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 19, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $4.61B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.33B to a low estimate of $3.93B. As of the current estimate, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.15B, an estimated decrease of -10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.06B, a decrease of -2.20% over than the figure of -$10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.42B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.2B, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.14B and the low estimate is $18.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.