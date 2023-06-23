Invest in Adeia Inc. (ADEA) to keep your portfolio healthy

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA) closed the day trading at $10.56 down -1.40% from the previous closing price of $10.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571247 shares were traded. ADEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADEA, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADEA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.14B and an Enterprise Value of 1.71B. As of this moment, Adeia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADEA has reached a high of $11.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADEA traded about 545.93K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADEA traded about 650.9k shares per day. A total of 105.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.49M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADEA as of May 30, 2023 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 1.75M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Dividends & Splits

ADEA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.04.

Earnings Estimates

