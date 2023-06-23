Invest in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) closed at $92.04 down -1.48% from its previous closing price of $93.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 897063 shares were traded. CHRW stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.86.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Short Michael John sold 16,155 shares for $104.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,689,091 led to the insider holds 75,937 shares of the business.

Freeman Angela K. sold 2,000 shares of CHRW for $208,857 on May 04. The CHRO and ESG Officer now owns 92,373 shares after completing the transaction at $104.43 per share. On May 01, another insider, Pinkerton Mac S, who serves as the Pres. of North America Trans. of the company, sold 7,624 shares for $101.57 each. As a result, the insider received 774,350 and left with 87,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHRW now has a Market Capitalization of 10.88B and an Enterprise Value of 12.89B. As of this moment, C.H.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRW has reached a high of $121.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHRW has traded an average of 1.14M shares per day and 1.12M over the past ten days. A total of 118.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.10M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CHRW as of May 30, 2023 were 14.43M with a Short Ratio of 14.43M, compared to 13.88M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.40% and a Short% of Float of 16.86%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CHRW is 2.44, from 2.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.25. The current Payout Ratio is 36.80% for CHRW, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 16, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $2.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.17 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 25 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.72B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.05B to a low estimate of $4.48B. As of the current estimate, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.8B, an estimated decrease of -30.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.81B, a decrease of -20.10% over than the figure of -$30.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.47B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHRW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.7B, down -23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.07B and the low estimate is $17.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.