Investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) closed the day trading at $159.89 down -0.79% from the previous closing price of $161.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1578957 shares were traded. KEYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $161.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $158.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KEYS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $189 from $196 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when NARAYANAN KAILASH sold 500 shares for $165.00 per share. The transaction valued at 82,500 led to the insider holds 26,169 shares of the business.

PAGE JOHN sold 20,000 shares of KEYS for $3,276,218 on Jun 12. The SVP now owns 36,219 shares after completing the transaction at $163.81 per share. On May 30, another insider, Gooi Soon Chai, who serves as the SVP of the company, sold 29,139 shares for $161.95 each. As a result, the insider received 4,719,201 and left with 227,874 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KEYS now has a Market Capitalization of 28.75B and an Enterprise Value of 28.27B. As of this moment, Keysight’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEYS has reached a high of $189.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 154.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 165.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KEYS traded about 1.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KEYS traded about 1.09M shares per day. A total of 178.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.42M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KEYS as of May 30, 2023 were 3.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 4.31M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.06 and a low estimate of $2.01, while EPS last year was $2.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $2.11 and low estimates of $1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.38 and $8.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.17. EPS for the following year is $8.59, with 12 analysts recommending between $9.47 and $7.7.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.38B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Keysight Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, a decrease of -3.80% less than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.42B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.96B and the low estimate is $5.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.