Is this a Prime Time To acquire Hasbro Inc. (HAS) stock

In the latest session, Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) closed at $60.27 up 0.12% from its previous closing price of $60.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 872357 shares were traded. HAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hasbro Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $63 from $42 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAS now has a Market Capitalization of 8.34B and an Enterprise Value of 11.94B. As of this moment, Hasbro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 70.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 259.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAS has reached a high of $86.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HAS has traded an average of 1.67M shares per day and 1.39M over the past ten days. A total of 138.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HAS as of May 30, 2023 were 8.5M with a Short Ratio of 8.50M, compared to 9.87M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.13% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HAS is 2.80, from 2.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.19. The current Payout Ratio is 324.50% for HAS, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.94, with high estimates of $2.21 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.53 and $4.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.45. EPS for the following year is $5.01, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.36 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.11B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, Hasbro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated decrease of -17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.79B, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of -$17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.86B, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.09B and the low estimate is $5.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.